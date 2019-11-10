Several units respond to garage fire in Elkville, Ill.

ELKVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Crews of several different agencies responded to a garage fire in Elkville, Ill. on Saturday, Nov. 10.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived on North Sycamore Street and found a man with self-inflicted injuries.
The garage fire was fully involved and crews from the Elkville Fire Department, Dowell and De Soto assisted.
The man refused treatment at first but eventually allowed himself to be treated.
Witnesses say they saw the man walking away from the garage as it began to catch fire.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.