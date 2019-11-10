Jefferson Elementary holds craft and bake sale

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Jefferson Elementary School opened their doors on Saturday to sell crafts and baked goods.
The Family Community Teacher Organization (FCTO) put the event together to help pay for some of the events and activities they do with the students throughout the year.
The students helped serve chili, poured lemonade and made crafts available for purchases.
Along side the students were other vendors that sold a variety of products ranging from art, health products, books and more.
"They've been really having a lot of fun," FCTO Secretary Tiffany Salinas said. "They've been pushing the lemonade and chili that we are selling here and I think it's a good learning experience for him and they're having a really good time."
Salinas said it's great to see so many people come in and show their support.
"Our community shows us support everyday with everything that they do for us," Salinas said."It's nice to see them come out and for us to kind of put a face to the people who support us everyday."
The event also had a 50/50 raffle and door prizes.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.