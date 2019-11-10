First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Our arctic front moves in from the north Monday morning, followed by increasing winds and sharply falling air temperatures. After morning highs in the low to mid 40s, we end up below freezing by Monday evening. Which means that precip will gradually change from rain to snow as we go through the day. Luckily we are not looking for heavy precipitation amounts, but there still could be enough winter precip in the afternoon and evening to create some slick and icy travel as road surfaces gradually cool. Some models are giving us 1 or 2 inches of snow…..some of which will likely melt. However, it could accumulate enough to make things pretty icy for the afternoon and evening drive. By Monday night very cold and dry air will be moving in from the north…and highs on Tuesday will struggle to reach freezing despite mostly sunny skies.