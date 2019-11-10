First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

One last nice day is on tap for today, before things take a sharp turn tomorrow. A strong arctic front over the northern plains will move slowly southeastward today, but won’t make it into the Heartland until early tomorrow morning. In advance of the front, today will be mostly sunny and rather mild, with afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s. Southwest breezes will be blowing again today, but should be a bit lighter than on Saturday.
Our arctic front moves in from the north Monday morning, followed by increasing winds and sharply falling air temperatures. After morning highs in the low to mid 40s, we end up below freezing by Monday evening. Which means that precip will gradually change from rain to snow as we go through the day. Luckily we are not looking for heavy precipitation amounts, but there still could be enough winter precip in the afternoon and evening to create some slick and icy travel as road surfaces gradually cool. Some models are giving us 1 or 2 inches of snow…..some of which will likely melt. However, it could accumulate enough to make things pretty icy for the afternoon and evening drive. By Monday night very cold and dry air will be moving in from the north…and highs on Tuesday will struggle to reach freezing despite mostly sunny skies.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.