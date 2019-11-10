First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Big weather story is our dramatic change from sunny and mild to cold, windy and wet behind tomorrow morning’s very strong arctic front. The front itself will stall to our north overnight before blasting through from north to south Monday morning. Behind the front, northerly winds will increase and very cold air will blow in from the north. Morning temps mainly in the 40s will fall thru the 30s and even into the 20s by evening. Morning light rain will change over to wet snow from north to south. Much of the snow will likely melt on contact but eventually an inch or two could accumulate on elevated surfaces, and just enough could stick to roadways to make for some very slippery travel Monday afternoon and evening. By Monday night snow showers will be moving off to the southeast and very cold dry air will be blowing in from the north….daybreak lows will likely dip into the teens in some areas by Tuesday morning especially if there is any snow on the ground. As a note: anyone with plans to be outdoors Monday should be prepared for dangerously cold, wet and windy conditions. Please dress accordingly.