Father of black woman killed by white Texas officer dies

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 photo, flowers lie on the sidewalk in front of the house in Fort Worth, Texas, where a white Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson, a black woman, through a back window of her home. Dean resigned before he could be compelled to undergo questioning. After a police officer fatally shoots someone, it can take days or even weeks before the public or his supervisors hear the officer’s version of what happened. (AP Photo/David Kent, File) (Source: David Kent)