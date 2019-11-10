Crews responding to house fire in Jackson, Mo.

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews with the Jackson Fire Department responded to a fire at a home on Sunday, Nov. 10.
According to Jackson Fire Chief Jason Mouser, the fire is located on Ann Drive.
A woman was outside at the time the fire started in the back of the home.
No one was hurt. The home is considered a total loss.
Cape Girardeau Fire Department and Gordonville Fire Department assisted on the call.
The homeowners were able to salvage some items of clothing. They are staying with friends and family at this time.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.