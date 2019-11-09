Man dead in I-57 crash after a police chase in Franklin County, Ill.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is dead following a vehicle crash in Franklin County, Ill.
According to Illinois State Police, police in West City, Ill. attempted to stop a 40-year-old man for a traffic violation. The man drove off at a high rate of speed eventually the southbound lane of I-57.
A second vehicle was traveling in the passing lane when the man attempted to pass the driver on the inside shoulder.
The vehicles hit and the man’s vehicle came to rest in the median. He got out of the vehicle and attempted to cross the northbound lanes on foot. He was hit by a third vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
ISP is investigating. Names are being withheld during this investigation.
