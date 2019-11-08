Life Hacks with Laura: Bath toys

Bath toys, these little guys can be so fun for kids in the bathtub. Here is the problem, usually they have a hole where water can squirt out of them, and a lot of the times all of the water doesn’t get out. Then you can have a moldy situation which can be dangerous, especially if your kids are still putting toys in their mouth. There is a quick hack that will fix this and all you will need is a hot glue gun. All you do is dab a little hot glue over the hole. If you push the glue down while it is still warm it will help secure it to the toy even better! Sure, the toys may not squirt water anymore but you’ll be able to play with them for much longer.