Frost Flowers Bloom in Missouri
frost flower When late autumn nights bring the first sub-freezing temperatures, icy frost flowers appear as the base at some wild plants. These frost flowers appeared the morning of Nov. 8 on white crownbeard stems in the native plant garden at MDC's Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City. Photo by MDC Staff, courtesy Missouri Department of Conservation. (Source: Photo by MDC Staff, courtesy Missouri Department of Conservation.)
By Ashley Smith | November 8, 2019 at 8:09 PM CST - Updated November 8 at 8:09 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KFVS) -A breed of winter “flower” is growing in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, frost flowers are "ribbons of ice that form around the bases of specific wildflower stems" when there's a sharp drop in temperatures.

Frost flowers bloomed on Friday, November 8 at an outdoor garden in Kansas City operated by the MDC.

The most common plant in the region to bloom the icy blossom is Crownbeard, dittany and stinkweed, according to the MDC.

The agency said people who hunt or hike in November are likely to see frost flowers.

For more information on frost flowers, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZdH.

