Frost Flowers Bloom in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KFVS) -A breed of winter “flower” is growing in Kansas City, Missouri.
According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, frost flowers are "ribbons of ice that form around the bases of specific wildflower stems" when there's a sharp drop in temperatures.
Frost flowers bloomed on Friday, November 8 at an outdoor garden in Kansas City operated by the MDC.
The most common plant in the region to bloom the icy blossom is Crownbeard, dittany and stinkweed, according to the MDC.
The agency said people who hunt or hike in November are likely to see frost flowers.
For more information on frost flowers, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZdH.
