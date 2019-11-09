First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

We’re going to warm up a bit this weekend before an arctic outbreak arrives in the Midwest Monday and Tuesday. After a frosty morning, today will end up cool and breezy but mainly sunny with afternoon highs near 50….and tonight will be clear and chilly with lows staying mainly above freezing. Sunday will bring a brief mild day, with afternoon highs near or even above 60…and mainly clear skies.
The big weather story is the arrival of a record-cold air mass that will slip out of Canada into the eastern half of the U.S. Monday into Tuesday. On Monday we’ll have gusty north winds and dropping temperatures. It continues to look as though we’ll have some light rain changing to some sleet and snow in the afternoon and evening hours Monday. Precip amounts look rather light, but there could well be some slippery travel late Monday especially after sunset as road surfaces cool to below freezing. Tuesday will be dry but very cold and breezy…with official highs struggling to reach freezing. Gusty north winds will add a fierce wind chill factor. Through the remainder of next week we’ll have dry and gradually warming conditions.
