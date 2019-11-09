First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

The big weather story is the arrival of a record-cold air mass that will slip out of Canada into the eastern half of the U.S. Monday into Tuesday. On Monday we’ll have gusty north winds and dropping temperatures. It continues to look as though we’ll have some light rain changing to some sleet and snow in the afternoon and evening hours Monday. Precip amounts look rather light, but there could well be some slippery travel late Monday especially after sunset as road surfaces cool to below freezing. Tuesday will be dry but very cold and breezy…with official highs struggling to reach freezing. Gusty north winds will add a fierce wind chill factor. Through the remainder of next week we’ll have dry and gradually warming conditions.