First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

A strong arctic front arrives early Monday….followed by increasing winds, falling temps, and light precipitation. Precip right behind the front will start as cold rain…but will likely mix with and change to sleet and snow gradually as colder and drier air blows in…especially in the afternoon and early evening. Precip amounts look fairly light….but slick travel could become an issued in the afternoon and evening as road surfaces gradually cool…..so the evening commute could be problematic. Tuesday will be sunny and dry but with record cold: highs will likely be below freezing over much of the area. The second half of the week will be dry and quiet with moderating temperatures