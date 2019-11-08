18-year-old injured in crash, charged with having stolen firearms

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was cited after a crash in McCracken County, Kentucky on Thursday, Nov. 7.
Awstyn Lamar of West Paducah was charged receiving stolen property-firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, criminal mischief and instruction permit violations.
McCracken County, Kentucky officials with the sheriff’s department responded to the crash around 10:54 p.m.
They said it was west of the North Gum Springs intersection on Blandville Road.
After an investigation, officials learned that 18-year-old Lamar was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Impala when he crossed into the opposite lane.
He was attempting to avoid an animal and traveled through a ditch eventually striking a utility police.
Lamar was taken to a hospital for non-incapacitating injuries.
Deputies said they found a stolen firearm was while investigating the crash.
Lamar was convicted earlier this year on firearms related charges.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by Mercy EMS, Randy’s Body Shop, Paducah Power and West McCracken/Concord Fire Department. The road was partially blocked for approximately an hour.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.