Would-be victim holds burglary suspect until Carbondale officers arrive

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police are investigating a burglary at a home on S. Maple St. on Wednesday night, Nov. 6.
Officers were called to the house at approximately 9 p.m. about a burglary in-progress.
When officers arrived, they found a resident keeping the suspect from leaving the home.
The resident said they heard the suspect inside the home, prevented him from getting away and then called police.
Officers arrested William Farnam, 20 of Centralia, Ill., and transported him to the Jackson County Jail.
Farnam was charged with residential burglary.
