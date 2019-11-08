Winter weather is near, now is the time for drivers to prepare their cars

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s getting colder out and the last thing drivers want is problems with their car during the winter.
One Heartland expert said some cold weather problems are easier to spot than others.
The Campus Auto and Tire Service Writer, Chris Palmer, said he has already had a lot of people preparing for the winter.
“A lot of people will come in and say 'hey my tire pressure is low, my tire pressure light is on, on my vehicle and you know they are five pounds lower than normal,” said Palmer
Palmer said it is essential for your vehicle to get checked before the winter season.
“One of the main things to checking out your vehicle for winter is the antifreeze. You want to test the level, you wanna test the condition of it and you wanna see what it’s going to be capable of in freezing conditions,” he said.
Palmer said the temperature of antifreeze should stay around -20 to -30.
He also urged drivers to make sure their battery is in good health.
“The cold weather can definitely pull on a battery and drain a battery when you least expect it. So, it’s a good idea to have that checked and to make sure that your battery, alternator, everything is good, so you’re not stranded,” said Palmer.
He said once the streets get slick, drivers need to check their tire traction.
“The less traction you have with your tires, the more prone you are going to be to hydroplane and slipping on ice,” said Palmer
Palmer said a quick check can save a lot of money in the long run.
