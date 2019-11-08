Wickliffe man arrested on drug charges

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Mayfield, Kentucky police were called to the Probation and Parole office to serve a warrant on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
Police said 64-year-old Timothy P. Logsdon of Wickliffe was arrested.
He had a bench warrant out of Ballard County for contempt of court failure to appear.
The warrant stems from the original charges of possession of methamphetamine, trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Logsdon was taken to the Graves County Jail.
