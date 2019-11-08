What you need to know Nov. 8

(KFVS) - Good morning, today is Friday, Nov. 8.
Prepare for bitter cold.
Lisa Michaels says wind chill values are in the low 20s to teens!
You may even have a little frost on your grass or car. Luckily with clear skies, we will be seeing sunny skies today.
Below average temperatures will be in the forecast today with highs in the 30s to 40s.
Temperatures will be quickly falling after sunset into the 30s to 20s, so if you have any football games to attend, make sure you bundle up with the winter gear.
A dry weekend ahead and slowly warming into the low 60s by Sunday.
However, we are watching our next very cold system that will move in by Monday.
Chances of rain becoming snow will need to be monitored for Monday afternoon and evening.
- In a letter to EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler, U.S. Senator Roy Blunt expresses concerns about the reallocation of biofuel gallons.
- Friends of Carbondale Dog Parks has received a Community Grant in the amount of $1000.
- To celebrate Veterans Day, WGU Missouri is offering $75,000 in scholarships.
- Keep Carbondale Beautiful is asking citizens to bring new ideas on ways to reduce, re-use, and recycle.
A passenger says a cab driver refused to stop watching videos on her phone during a ride.
If you woke up Thursday to a weird text that seemed totally out of place, you aren’t alone.
