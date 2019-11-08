Veterans have new resource from SIU law, medical schools for disability claims

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Veterans in southern Illinois have a new resource when it comes to disability claims.
The Southern Illinois Schools of Law and Medicine are partnering to streamline the claims process, according to university officials.
Students and faculty with the Veterans Legal and Medical Partnership (VetLAMP) will help military veterans across Illinois to appeal denials of Veterans Affairs disability benefit claims.
According to the university, medical school students in their third and fourth years will work with faculty to review medical records.
They will look for evidence to support service-related disability appeals.
If they do find a gap in the records, medical faculty volunteers will alert students.
University staff said students will examine veterans to complete any missing information.
