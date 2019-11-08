Texas Roadhouse’s Pink Up Campaign is helping local families

Many wonderful businesses and organizations donate to Pink Up to help local breast cancer patients and families. Texas Roadhouse in Cape Girardeau started their Pink Up campaign in 2014, in hopes to help those families. During the month of October, guests at the restaurant were encouraged to round up their bills and purchase certain appetizers to help raise money for Pink Up. That money is then transferred to many gift cards and given to those families who are fighting to beat cancer. These are called their survivor cards.
“Our pink up campaign started four years ago, we raise money from our guests,” explained Kylah Hensley, local store marketer. “Last year was our record, we raised 54 hundred last year, we were trying to get to 55 this year and our front of the house staff just blew it out of the water. We raised about 71 hundred dollars this year. "
When you are battling cancer, not only are you taking on a lot physically and emotionally, but many times the financial burden can be huge for families. Kylah says all of the amazing customers that walk through their doors understand that and want to help. Kylah also tells us they host an annual breast cancer luncheon. Even though a meal is small in comparison to what the families have to go through, Kylah says it’s easy to see how thankful they are for these donations. She says since 2015, they have raised about 20 thousand dollars and all of that money stays right here in Cape Girardeau.
In November, Texas Roadhouse is using that same program to help raise money for Veterans.
