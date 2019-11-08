Texas Roadhouse’s Pink Up Campaign is helping local families

When you are battling cancer, not only are you taking on a lot physically and emotionally, but many times the financial burden can be huge for families. Kylah says all of the amazing customers that walk through their doors understand that and want to help. Kylah also tells us they host an annual breast cancer luncheon. Even though a meal is small in comparison to what the families have to go through, Kylah says it’s easy to see how thankful they are for these donations. She says since 2015, they have raised about 20 thousand dollars and all of that money stays right here in Cape Girardeau.