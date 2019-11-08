St. Francois Co., Mo. deputies investigating armed home invasion, shooting

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating a home invasion and shooting early on Friday morning, November 8.
At around 2 a.m. on Friday, deputies responded to the 9800 block of Y-Cut-Off Road in northern St. Francois County for a reported shooting.
Officers say they found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back. He was flown to a St. Louis-area hospital and has since been treated and released.
According to the sheriff’s department, it was reported two armed intruders forced their way into the mobile home, which was occupied by three people, demanding money. Deputies say one shot was fired inside the mobile home. As the occupants were running away, a gunshot from a shotgun hit the victim in the back as he ran from the scene.
Investigators on the scene do not believe this was a random home invasion-style robbery, but say they believe it to be drug-related.
At around 10:40 a.m., law enforcement and EMS were once again dispatched to the same address on Y-Cut-Off Road.
Deputies say a 21-year-old man from the Bonne Terre area was found dead inside the home from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.
An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday morning.
Although the investigation is ongoing, deputies say they do not believe the two are related.
