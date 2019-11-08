Shawnee School Dist. holds ceremony for Veterans Memorial Wall

WOLF LAKE, Ill. (KFVS) - Shawnee District #84 held a dedication ceremony and Veterans Day program to honor veterans.
“Oh, I know most of them that’s on the wall.” said Weldon Davis, who served in the Marine Corps. “It was an honor for me, as most of us around here, it was an honor for us to serve in the service. And a lot of us volunteered. We weren’t drafted.”
More than 1,000 names of veterans from around southern Illinois are engraved in the wall.
“I know quite a few of them and to be able to see some of the smiles I saw today, it made me feel really good, and I hope it made everybody else feel the same way,” said high school senior Ryan Schaefer.
U.S. Congressman Mike Bost, a Marine Corps veteran, said he did feel that way.
“The men and women who serve our nation and put down that contract that says they’re willing to give all to make sure that freedom is handed on to the next generation, giving the honor on Veterans Day is just fantastic and the weekend of veterans,” said Representative Bost.
The wall now stands in memory of those who made that sacrifice.
“You don’t get your freedom just because you get to do what you want to do. People have done stuff for you that you don’t even know. And I always try to remember that,” said Schaefer.
“We try to keep our emotions under our sleeve ya know, not on top. It’s been great. We’re proud to still be here," said Davis.
If you would like to add a name to the wall, email the name, branch, years of service, and name/phone number of the person submitting the request to veteranswall@shawneedistrict84.com.
To make a donation towards adding additional names and the wall’s upkeep, mail a check to Shawnee Veterans Memorial Wall, Shawnee High School 3365 State Route 3 N. Wolf Lake, IL 62998.
