Rolling road closures for I-57, I-24 begin Friday morning

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Illinois State Police (ISP) are warning drivers there will be ‘rolling road’ closures on two busy interstates Friday morning, Nov. 8.
The rolling closure is to allow utility crews to conduct wire maintenance over both the north and southbound lanes of I-57 at mile post 47.
Troopers will begin a rolling road closure on Interstates 57 and 24 at 9:45 a.m.
Traffic will be slowed down while continuously rolling it forward on I-57 northbound at mile post 36, which is the Lick Creek exit, on I-24 westbound at mile post 10 and I-57 southbound at mile post 53, which is the Marion Main St. exit.
In addition to the rolling closures, I-24 westbound at exit 7 will be closed for a few minutes to allow the rolling closure to pass and traffic to enter behind the trooper.
ISP did not give a time frame as to how long the rolling closures will last.
ISP said they are deploying the rolling closure to minimize the impact to traffic flow while keeping drivers safe.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.