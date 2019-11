There was an incident that occurred on a bus this morning. The Murphysboro Police, responding to a call, intercepted a student while on the bus. Said student, having an airsoft pistol in his backpack, was taken by the police and his parents called. We appreciate the excellent and speedy response from the Murphysboro Police Department. Administration is handling the situation accordingly, and I am happy to ensure everyone that the students are safe.

