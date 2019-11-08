Mo. Governor highlights resources for veterans

By Jasmine Adams | November 8, 2019 at 9:13 AM CST - Updated November 8 at 9:30 AM

MISSOURI (KFVS) - On Friday, Nov. 8, Missouri Governor Mike Parson spoke on honoring veterans and highlighted resources for those who have served and are currently serving.

“As we honor our military members for their service, I’d like to commend the partnerships, programs, and resources our state has in place for veterans,” Governor Parson said. “We’re proud of the great work of our agencies to support those who have served our country, and we will continue working to make Missouri the most military and veteran friendly state in the nation.”

Missouri has several resources for veterans.

Parson touched on the Missouri Veterans Commission (MVC) which helps veterans understand their rights, access to benefits and how to access further programs.

MVC has four veterans homes in Warrensburg, St. James, St. Louis and Mexico, Mo.

The Missouri State Board of Nursing collaborates with military to provide education, training and service, Parson said.

The board recently licensed its 100th person through the U.S. Air Force’s education and training program.

