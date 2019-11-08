Mayfield, Ky. woman arrested on drug charges, warrants

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Mayfield, Kentucky woman was arrested by deputies in Graves County, Kentucky on Nov. 5
Deputies arrested Brittany McCoy, 24, was arrested on warrants for her arrest including failure to appear in Graves County District Court, bail jumping second degree, violation of a pretrial diversion in Graves County Circuit Court and a Graves County Circuit Court Warrant of Arrest on indictment for theft by unlawful taking over $500.
She is also charged with trafficking in marijuana less than 8 ounces, trafficking in a controlled substance - methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia possession possession of controlled substance.
McCoy was at a home of Old Pryorsburg Road in Mayfield.
Deputeis said when she was arrested, methamphetamine, Gabapentin, marijuana, Suboxone and drug paraphernalia, including digital scales, were found in her property at the home.
McCoy was lodged in the Graves County Jail.
