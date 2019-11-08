Marion, Ill. man sentenced on meth, weapons charges

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Marion man was sentenced to 17 years in prison for drug and weapon charges.
Damion M. Thomas, 43, was sentenced for armed violence, possession of methamphetamine and unlawful use of weapons by a felon.
On July 19, officers with the Carbondale Police Department stopped a white Dodge Intrepid for lane violations on West Freeman in Carbondale. According to the Jackson County State’s Attorney, the driver was found to be driving on a revoked license.
The front passenger, identified as Damion Thomas, ran from officers, tossing items out of his pockets as he ran, including $1,400 in cash and a baggy containing 2 grams of methamphetamine, before throwing a Davis .32 caliber semi-automatic pistol into the woods.
A search of the vehicle revealed a duffle bag containing men’s clothing, $3,500, a digital scale and a brick of methamphetamine weighing 565 grams.
Officers noted the gun, the money and the duffle bag all smelled like the cologne Thomas was wearing at the time of his arrest.
According to the state’s attorney’s office, Thomas was a felon, having been convicted of aggravated discharge of a firearm in 1996, residential burglary twice in 2002 and again in 2006. At the time of arrest, Thomas pleaded guilty to one count of armed violence, possession of methamphetamine and unlawful use of weapons by a felon.
He was sentenced to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on the armed violence charge, two years on the possession of meth charge and five years on the felon in possession of a weapon charge.
According to the state’s attorney’s office, the sentences on the armed violence and possession charges are to be served consecutively for a total of 17 years. The sentence is to be followed by a three-year period of supervised release.
The investigation was conducted by the Carbondale Police Department. Assistant State’s Attorney Andrew W. Suthard was responsible for the prosecution of the case.
