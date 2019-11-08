Man with warrants for drug, assault warrants arrested

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Mayfield, Kentucky arrested a man with several charges on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
Harley L. Richeal was arrested on three bench warrants out of Graves County for Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear concerning the charges of possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, two counts of possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of assault/domestic violence, endangering the welfare of a minor, disorderly conduct and violation of condition of release.
Police said the arrests happened at the probation and parole office around 10:15 a.m.
They served warrants for Richeal.
He was taken to the Graves County Jail.
