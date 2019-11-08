Man with warrant for rape, sodomy arrested after traffic stop

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A Mayfield, Kentucky man was arrested on a complaint warrant on Thursday, Nov. 7.
Prince Benjamin, 31, was arrested and charged with a complaint warrant for two counts of rape and two counts of sodomy.
Police in Mayfield, Ky, said they received information about Benjamin around 6 p.m.
They were told he was in the area of Broadway Place.
Officers searched the area and found Benjamin leaving in a vehicle.
He was stopped near the 300 block of South 16th Street.
Benjamin was in the driver’s seat when police asked for his identification.
The Kentucky State Police dispatch confirmed that Benjamin had the above active warrant.
He as taken to the Graves County Jail.
