Life Hacks with Laura: Hot Chocolate

(KFVS) - The other day Laura and her daughters went into the cabinet to make some hot chocolate, only to realize they were out of hot chocolate mix.
No worries, they came up with a new way to satisfy the craving. She wanted to pass this tip along to you too.
They took a really big scoop of Nutella, who wants a small scoop right, and kept stirring it into hot milk until it disappeared. They were a little worried it may not be as good as the real thing, but were pleasantly surprised when they realized how yummy it was.
Hope this makes your cold evenings a little warmer!
