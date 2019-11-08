2 killed, 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman and a man were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Trigg County, Kentucky on Thursday night, Nov. 7.
The crash happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of US 68 Bypass Rd. and KY 139 South Rd. near Cadiz.
According to Kentucky State Police (KSP), a preliminary investigation shows the driver of a Volkswagen Beetle, 20-year-old Emily Lyons of Staffordsville, failed to yield at the intersection on Bypass Rd. and pulled out in front of an oncoming SUV.
The SUV hit the car in the passenger side.
The driver of the SUV, 56-year-old Jon McGraw of Cadiz, reported to troopers that he was unable to avoid hitting the car.
Lyons, McGraw, and a passenger in Lyons’ vehicle, Matthew Cook, 32, of Wittensville, were all transported to an area hospital.
Lyons and Cook both died from their injuries.
Autopsies for Lyons and Cook are scheduled to take place in Louisville on Friday, Nov. 8.
The condition of McGraw is unknown.
KSP reconstructionists are investigating the crash.
The Trigg County Sheriff’s Office, Cadiz Police Department, Trigg County Rescue Squad, Trigg County EMS and Trigg County Coroner assisted KSP.
