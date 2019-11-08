2 injured in crash on Rte. AB just outside Cape Girardeau city limits

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Route AB on Friday afternoon, November 8.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, at around 11:20 a.m., 1997 Dodge Dakota was going eastbound on Route AB, about 1,000 feet west of the Cape Girardeau city limits, when it crossed the center of the road and hit the driver side of a 2018 Freightliner.
They say it then hit a 2005 Sterling head on.
Troopers say the driver of the Dakota, a 58-year-old Scott City man, was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Sterling, a 71-year-old man from Jackson, was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries.
