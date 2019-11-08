IL man accused of setting fire to home, pushing mother into it

WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - An Illinois woman was severely burned when her son pushed her into a fire, deputies say.
According to the White County Sheriff’s Department, just after 5 p.m. Thursday, someone on Superior Lane in Crossville called 911 saying his neighbor, who had visible burns on her body, came to his home asking for help.
The woman said her son, 35-year-old Clayton Andrew Swanner, had set fire to her home and then pushed her into the fire.
When they arrived at the scene, deputies say they found the woman with severe burns on a major portion of her body. The sheriff’s office says they also found a small fire on the porch area of her home and the living room area had visible flames and the house was smoke-filled.
An ambulance was called in to help the victim. There’s no word on her condition.
Swanner was found walking down the road in front of the house a short time later and arrested. He is facing charges of aggravated domestic battery and is currently being held without bond.
