Drone are everywhere: Hobbies, deliveries, work-related tools

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - From hobbies to deliveries to work-related tools, drones are everywhere. It’s national drone awareness safety week and officials want you to know the importance of drones.
Andy Chronister with Southeast Missouri State University said drones are very helpful.
"Drone safety week is actually a way to educate,and inform the public that there are a lot of uses drones that are very beneficial," he said.
Captain Jason Poole with Cape Girardeau fire department station said, “Drones can very well much save lives.”
He said drones help them respond to emergencies faster.
"We don't have to put people out in the woods walking for hours to cover a certain area. We can cover it quickly with a drone in a couple minutes," Poole said.
Drones keeps them from entering unsafe places.
"On a fire or any major incident we can check structure stability to see if any walls are leaning, if the roof is starting to sag or if there's fire starting to penetrate the roof," he said.
Corporal Matt Lomedico with Missouri State Highway patrol said drones come in handy while reconstructing the scenes of traffic crashes.
“We can fly the UAV over the traffic without ever once stepping foot in the traffic,” he said.
It’s good because he said investigating a crash in the middle of a busy road is a danger to troopers and the traveling public.
"We have inattentive drivers sometimes, and we will have secondary crashes."
Lomedico said they can be anywhere with a drone.
"We can be in a shoulder, we can be in a private drive, basically off the road and still document the trash scene," he said.
Chonister said when it comes to drones, the sky’s the limit.
“There are a lot of tasks that can be done with drones that can’t be done other ways,” he said.
If you are interested in learning about drones, there will be a class on Nov 19 and 20 at Southeast Missouri State University. The address is 920 Broadway Street, Cape Girardeau, Mo.
The class is from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a $50 charge.
