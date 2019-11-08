Hemp Summit hosted by Ill. Department of Agriculture

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Questions are welcome at the Hemp Summit hosted by the Illinois Department of Agriculture on Dec. 17.
Department officials said it will be at the Orr Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds.
With the summit, department officials hope to optimize the distribution of information and limit repetition.
There will be three separate panels with three to four presenters each.
The release of USDA’s 2019 Hemp Rules raised questions and concerns after their release, department officials said.
"We’ve heard from the hemp farming community and understand their concerns related to the USDA rules,” said Jeff Cox, IDOA Bureau Chief for Medicinal Plants. “The summit will provide a great opportunity to provide an in-depth presentation on the USDA’s rules and the implications for Illinois’ emerging hemp industry.”
Tickets for the Summit are $25 and include lunch.
Those interested in attending can register online here.
Registration will be handled on a first come first served basis.
