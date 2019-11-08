Former STL police officer pleads guilty to assaulting under cover officer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A former St. Louis Metropolitan Police (SLMPD) officer, Randy Hays, pleaded guilty to one count of using unreasonable and excessive force against a fellow SLMPD police officer.
The 32-year-old-man believed his fellow officer to be a protester while the officer was working undercover in downtown St. Louis, during protests following the 2017 acquittal of a former SLMPD officer on a state murder charge.
Hays’ co-defendant Bailey Colletta pled guilty to committing perjury related to this assault on Sept. 6, 2019.
Co-defendants and former SLMPD officers Dustin Boone and Christopher Myers remain under indictment on federal charges related to the assault and subsequent cover-up. They have pleaded not guilty.
Their trial is set for Dec. 2, 2019.
This case is being investigated by the St. Louis Division of the FBI and is being prosecuted by First Assistant United States Attorney Carrie Costantin of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and Special Litigation Counsel Fara Gold and Trial Attorney Janea Lamar of the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division Criminal Section.
