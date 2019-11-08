First Alert Friday Forecast

Cold but quieter weather for today as a surface high pressure area moves over the region. Northwest breezes will gradually get lighter today…..before becoming southwesterly again this weekend. Some high clouds may move overhead today but overall a mostly sunny and chilly but otherwise quiet Friday. This evening will see clear skies and quickly falling temperatures, but winds should be very light or even calm after sunset. With light winds and clear skies, patchy frost is more likely overnight.
The weekend will see a rebound in air temps….although there will be a chilly southwest breeze blowing on Saturday. Highs Saturday will be close to 50….near 60 by Sunday afternoon. Skies look to remain mostly clear over the weekend. However, another surge of cold arctic air will blast in from the northwest Monday into Tuesday of next week. Monday is looking a bit messy as falling temps change light rain over to some sleet and snow during the afternoon and evening. Models are still a bit variable…since we’re still a few days out…but precip amounts don’t look heavy with this system. The main issue is likely to be light amounts of slippery mixed precip Monday afternoon and evening as temps drop to below freezing.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.