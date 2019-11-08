First Alert Friday Forecast

The weekend will see a rebound in air temps….although there will be a chilly southwest breeze blowing on Saturday. Highs Saturday will be close to 50….near 60 by Sunday afternoon. Skies look to remain mostly clear over the weekend. However, another surge of cold arctic air will blast in from the northwest Monday into Tuesday of next week. Monday is looking a bit messy as falling temps change light rain over to some sleet and snow during the afternoon and evening. Models are still a bit variable…since we’re still a few days out…but precip amounts don’t look heavy with this system. The main issue is likely to be light amounts of slippery mixed precip Monday afternoon and evening as temps drop to below freezing.