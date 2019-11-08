First Alert: Bundle up, it’s a bitter cold morning

(KFVS) - Prepare for bitter cold.
Lisa Michaels says wind chill values are in the low 20s to teens!
You may even have a little frost on your grass or car. Luckily with clear skies, we will be seeing sunny skies today.
Below average temperatures will be in the forecast today with highs in the 30s to 40s.
Temperatures will be quickly falling after sunset into the 30s to 20s, so if you have any football games to attend, make sure you bundle up with the winter gear.
A dry weekend ahead and slowly warming into the low 60s by Sunday.
However, we are watching our next very cold system that will move in by Monday.
Chances of rain becoming snow will need to be monitored for Monday afternoon and evening.
