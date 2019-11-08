A cold night for football

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday Afternoon Heartland. Clears skies and cold temperatures are with us through the overnight hours. Temperatures this evening will be falling rapidly after sunset. If you are heading to any football games this evening, temperatures will be around 30 at kickoff falling into the middle to upper 20s by the end of the game. Lows by morning will range from the upper teens far north to the middle 20s far south.