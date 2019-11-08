Bitterly Cold Morning!

A bitter cold morning with wind chill values in the low 20s to teens! You may even have a little frost on your grass or car. Luckily with clear skies, we will be seeing sunny skies today. Below average temperatures will be in the forecast today with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Temperatures will be quickly falling after sunset into the low 30s to upper 20s, so if you have any football games to attend, make sure you bundle up with the winter gear.
A dry weekend ahead and slowly warming into the low 60s by Sunday. However, we are watching our next very cold system that will move in by Monday. Chances of rain transitioning over into snow will need to be monitored for Monday afternoon and evening.
-Lisa
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.