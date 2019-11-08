Agencies work together to arrest man suspected of trailer, vehicle, lawn mower theft

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah, McCracken County and Graves County, Kentucky officials worked to arrest a man they said stole a vehicle and trailer.
According to officials, on Wednesday, Nov. 6 they arrested 58-year-old Dennis Wilcox of Mayfield, Ky.
He is charged with theft by unlawful taking over $500 but under $10,000 for the theft of a trailer from Calus Hollow Road and the theft of the John Deer lawn mower. Wilcox was also served with Graves County District Court Warrants of Arrest for one additional count of theft by unlawful taking over $500 but under $10,000 and theft by deception under $500.
Officials said these charges come from an October 2019 incident where Wilcox took a truck that he was supposed to be doing mechanic work on and sold it to a scrap yard.
Wilcox was also served with two McCracken County District Court Warrants of Arrest for theft by unlawful taking of a vehicle, over $500 but under $10,000 and theft of a motor vehicle registration plate in relation to a Tahoe that was stolen in Paducah. Wilcox was lodged in the Graves County Jail.
Graves County Detective Sergeant Richard Edwards responded to a call of a theft of a trailer on Calus Hollow Road near the Melber area on Wednesday.
Officials said they quickly named Wilcox as a suspect using camera footage from a home.
The stolen trailer and vehicle were found by a family member of the victim on Straub Cemetery Road near the McCracken County line.
Deputies said Wilcox then unhooked the trailer and left it in the roadway.
The trailer along with a John Deer lawn mower were seized. Officials said they suspected that mower had also been stolen by Wilcox.
According to deputies from Graves County and McCracken County, they searched the area near the Graves/McCracken line but hey were unable to find Wilcox.
A few days later, on Thursday, Nov. 7, deputies said Wilcox stole a Chevrolet Tahoe in Paducah and that he had been seen in the Tahoe in the Boaz area.
Deputies from both agencies responded to that area and searched for Wilcox.
Around 2:20 p.m., Captain Jeremy Prince said he saw Wilcox traveling southbound on US 45 North from KY 408 West in the stolen Tahoe.
Captain Prince and Deputy Dale Mason stopped Wilcox on US 45 North at KY 2194 where he was arrested without incident.
Officials said as he was being interviewed, Wilcox admitted to stealing the John Deere lawn mower from a residence on Wice Church Road in the Boaz area of Graves County.
He also told deputies the lawn mower was outside of a building on Wice Church Road between KY 994 and Straub Cemetery Road.
Anyone with information on who the lawn mower may belong to is asked to contact Detective Richard Edwards at 270-247-4501.
