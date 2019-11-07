What you need to know Nov. 7

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, Nov. 7.
Widespread rain continues to fall across the Heartland.
Lisa Michaels says this will last the first half of today as a cold front pushes through.
Cold air will quickly move in possibly allowing some of our northern counties to see the rain transition into snow, but no accumulation is expected.
Rain will end by the afternoon with clouds slowly clearing out by the evening.
High temperatures today will occur during the very start of the day in the 30s and 40s.
They will be dropping due to the cold air behind this front. Gusty winds as high as 30mph will make wind chill values feel like we are in the low to mid 30s all day.
We will stay dry on Friday and over the weekend, but all eyes are on our next arctic system that moves in on Monday which as of now will bring rain and our first possible accumulative snowfall of the year.
It is too early to determine exact amounts.
- Carbondale has been awarded $14 million in federal funding for the Carbondale Station Multimodal Project.
- Five students from Jackson High School launched their own keychain company which is helping raise money to protect honeybees.
- Southern Illinois University Carbondale Interim Chancellor John M. Dunn delivered the 2019 State of the University address.
- Heartland Unsolved: Never Forget part 2.
Farmers said officials with NYPD mistakenly confiscated 106 pounds of hemp.
A police officer delivered food in person to a child who called 911 asking for a Happy Meal.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.