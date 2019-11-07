WGU Missouri celebrates veterans with scholorship

“WGU has been great to work with - from enrollment while I was at army training all the way through getting my degree while working full time and serving in the armed forces,” said Amon Henady, who is an active-duty member of the Missouri National Guard and graduated from WGU Missouri with a Bachelor of Science in IT – Security in September. “WGU was a great choice that I recommend to everyone who will listen, and I plan to pursue my master’s from the university in the near future.”