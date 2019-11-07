WGU Missouri celebrates veterans with scholorship

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In order to celebrate Veterans Day, WGU Missouri is offering $75,000 in scholarships to veterans, active-duty military, reservists and military families who are interested in furthering their education
Each “Salute to Armed Forces Scholarship” is valued at up to $3,000 per student and will be applied at the rate of $750 per six-month term, renewable for up to four terms.
The scholarship is open to new students who have been admitted to WGU Missouri, and are active-duty or retired military, U.S. military veterans, reservists, or military spouses or children.
While multiple scholarships will be awarded, they will be awarded based on a candidate’s academic record, readiness for online study, current competency, and other considerations.
“WGU has been great to work with - from enrollment while I was at army training all the way through getting my degree while working full time and serving in the armed forces,” said Amon Henady, who is an active-duty member of the Missouri National Guard and graduated from WGU Missouri with a Bachelor of Science in IT – Security in September. “WGU was a great choice that I recommend to everyone who will listen, and I plan to pursue my master’s from the university in the near future.”
Of the 3,384 students currently enrolled at WGU Missouri, about 11 percent are active-duty military personnel, veterans or immediate family members of military personnel.
For more information about WGU Missouri or the “Salute to Armed Forces Scholarship”, visit Missouri.wgu.edu.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.