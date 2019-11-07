Sheriff’s Office Firing Range to open in Williamson Co., Ill.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Anyone wanting to sight their hunting guns can do so at the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Firing Range.
Officials said the range will be open on Saturday, Nov. 16 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
It is open rain or shine for the upcoming deer season.
The range is at 18567 Philadelphia Road in Marion, Illinois.
Williamson County officials said the range is a safe and controlled environment for hunters who want to sight their firearms.
The range has a pavilion shelter, shooting benches and sand bags.
Hunters can also find marked distances that range from 25 to 200 yards.
Hunters are welcome to bring shotguns, muzzleloaders and pistols.
Targets will be provided by the sheriff’s office but hunters can also bring their own.
For more information contact Deputy John Fleming at jfleming@wcsheriff.com, or by phone Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-889-2298.
