Senator Hawley calls for sanctions on Mexico

(KFVS) - On Wednesday, Nov. 6, Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) called for sanctions on Mexican officials.
Hawley directed the call to the U.S. government.
He said sanctions need to be imposed on officials in Mexico who will not confront cartels and put an end to the violence and drugs pouring over the southern border.
“We can apply sanctions to Mexican official who have responsibility here who have not doing their jobs-- including if necessary freezing their assets,” Hawley said. “So I think it’s time we stood up and say we’re not just going to let this slide. We can’t afford to in the State of Missouri--we’ve got to stop the flow of these drugs and we need Mexico to do its part.”
KFVS spoke with Senator Hawley who said his main concerns are drugs and violence that come from the southern border.
“It’s being moved by the cartels who make a profit for every gram, every ounce that comes into the state of Missouri,” Hawley said. "And now the cartels are brazenly, openly killing American citizens--and the Mexican government is looking the other way. So it’s time to say enough of this. "
Hawley said in the last two weeks, there were more than 40 drug overdoses and multiple deaths in southwest Missouri. He said these are all related to drugs coming across southern border.
