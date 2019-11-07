Semi crashes into front yard of a home

CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Multiple emergency crews responded to a semi-tractor trailer crash Wednesday evening, Nov. 6.
The single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 5:30 p.m. on State Route 307 near Fancy Farm.
According to deputies with the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the rig, 49-year-old Elbert Courtney of Fancy Farm, over-corrected the vehicle after the rear tires dropped off the edge of the roadway.
This action caused the semi and trailer to make a complete 180 degree turn and flip them both onto the passenger side.
The vehicle and trailer landed in the yard of a residence.
The sheriff’s office said Elbert was able to get out of the semi.
He was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
The southbound lane of Rte. 307 was closed for approximately four hours.
Carlisle County Ambulance service, Milburn and Bardwell Fire Departments and Burl’s Wrecker Service assisted the sheriff’s office at the scene.
