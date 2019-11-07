Rain and Cold Temperatures To Start The Day

Widespread rain continues to fall across the Heartland over the first half of today as a cold front pushes through. Cold air will quickly move in possibly allowing some of our northern counties to see the rain transition into snow, but no accumulation is expected. Rain will end by the afternoon with clouds slowly clearing out by the evening. High temperatures today will occur during the very start of the day in the upper 30s north to upper 40s south. They will be dropping due to the cold air behind this front. Gusty winds as high as 30mph will make wind chill values feel like we are in the low to mid 30s all day.