Much colder tonight and tomorrow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Thursday Evening Heartland. Rain is beginning to move out and the cold air has moved in. Skies are beginning to clear just northwest of the Heartland and this clearing line will move southeast across the area. Temperatures this evening will be cold with readings falling through the 30s and wind chills well down in the 20s. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 20s with wind chills in the teens.