Much colder tonight and tomorrow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Thursday Evening Heartland. Rain is beginning to move out and the cold air has moved in. Skies are beginning to clear just northwest of the Heartland and this clearing line will move southeast across the area. Temperatures this evening will be cold with readings falling through the 30s and wind chills well down in the 20s. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 20s with wind chills in the teens.
Friday will be sunny but cold. Highs will only reach the upper 30s and lower 40s. Temperatures tomorrow night will fall rapidly after sunset. Readings will fall into the 20s for all the football games Friday night.
We are still tracking very cold air scheduled to move in next week. There is a chance some wintry weather could occur as well early next week. We will continue to monitor and update over the next few days.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.