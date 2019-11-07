More then $40K worth of heroin, meth found in Mo. fugitive’s vehicle

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - A Vanduser, Missouri man was arrested by officials with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
Investigators said they found out Michael Gene Rysdam was near a fast food restaurant in Martin, Tennessee. Rysdam was wanted on felony charges and was transporting illegal narcotics.
He was charged in Weakley County with being a fugitive from justice in Missouri, possession of heroin with intent to resale, possession of methamphetamine with intent to resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Investigators Marty Plunk and James Sanders found the 52-year-old in Martin and took him into custody on the Missouri warrant.
His vehicle was towed to the sheriff’s department where officials could search it.
As they searched, investigators found nearly one pound of methamphetamine, an ounce of heroin, digital scales and plastic baggies.
According to investigators, the street value of the pound of methamphetamine, if sold one gram at a time, is more than $40,000 and an ounce of heroin costs about $800.
Rysdam also had more than $1,000 on his person at the time of his arrest .
He will be arraigned in Weakley County General session court on Nov. 7 at 2 p.m.
The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Martin, Tenn. Police Department.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.