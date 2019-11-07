Mo. Dept. of Revenue received nearly 950 applications for ‘Back the Blue’ license plates

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The new “Back the Blue” license plate has only been available for two months, but the Missouri Department of Revenue says it’s quickly becoming one of the most popular specialty plates offered.
To date, the Department said it has received nearly 950 applications for the “Back the Blue” license plate. The number of applications puts the plate as the 11th highest requested plate of the more than 150 specialty plates offered by the department.
State Rep. Sara Walsh, who sponsored HB 898 to create the new plate, said she is thrilled to see Missourians show such strong support for the men and women who protect and serve.
The license plates were unveiled at the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial in Jefferson City on September 10.
With the license plate, a $10 contribution is collected from each applicant for the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation, which honors those officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice. Those who want the plate will also pay a $15 fee in addition to normal registration costs.
