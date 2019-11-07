$14 million grant announced for Carbondale station

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today announced that Carbondale has been awarded $14 million in federal funding for the Carbondale Station Multimodal Project through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) BUILD grant program.
“This federal investment will be a tremendous boost to Carbondale and Southern Illinois. A new multimodal transportation center will help better connect the families, businesses, and students of Carbondale to both local and national destinations,” Durbin said. “Senator Duckworth and I are proud to support this improvement project, and will continue advocating for strong investments in Illinois’ transportation infrastructure.”
“I’ve supported this project since I arrived in the Senate because this significant infusion of federal funding in Carbondale will help move our state’s economy in the right direction, improve our transportation systems and create jobs for hardworking southern Illinoisans,” Duckworth said. “It’s a continuing effort to improve infrastructure in Carbondale and across Southern Illinois while supporting local jobs. I’m proud to announce this investment in Illinois infrastructure and I’ll keep working with Senator Durbin to modernize transportation systems in every corner of our state.”
“This award is a major investment in rural transportation that will improve the lives of many working families in our region, while also providing high-paying construction jobs,” said Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry.
The new multimodal facility will house the region’s public transportation providers, Amtrak and Greyhound bus service. This will allow for seamless connections between all modes of transportation. The project will also include the region’s first bike sharing service.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.