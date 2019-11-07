Life Hacks with Laura: Travel hack for your suitcase

(KFVS) - Packing cubes, have you heard of them? If not, this will be something you may want to get before your next trip.
In fact, Laura said at first she was skeptical but after using these for the last several months, she won’t pack without them now.
Click here for a set like Laura’s.
One set of packing cubes comes with several different sizes. Laura’s tip is to buy a different color for every family member.
If you’ve ever been traveling and you are packing several different people’s outfits in one bag, this helps to keep them organized so your entire suitcase doesn’t end up looking like a hot mess.
For example if you’re sending your kids to grandma’s house for a couple of days, this is grandma-approved.
Grandma knows that each color is coordinated with a certain child, so it makes it really easy for her or for yourself if you are traveling.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.